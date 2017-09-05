Red Balloons Are Popping Up On Storm Grates Ahead Of 'It' Movie

A Pennsylvania police department is asking a “local prankster” to stop tying red, helium-filled balloons to storm grates, with the eerie sight easily drumming up comparisons to the upcoming horror movie, “It.”

The Lititz Borough Police Department, located about 40 miles southeast of Harrisburg, posted photos of the frightening display on Facebook Tuesday, suggesting that it was the work of an amateur “promoting” the film’s remake.

In the scream-inducing horror story by famed author Stephen King, a killer clown named Pennywise lures children to storm drains with floating red balloons before attacking them. That story, however, takes place in Maine.

“We give points for creativity,” the police department wrote, “however, we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again.”

Last week, Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning that “creepy clown” sightings could be on the rise due to the movie’s release. That warning followed sightings reported in 16 states, including Pennsylvania, police said.