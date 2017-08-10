We’re one step closer to seeing more hair colors and types represented on the emoji keyboard.

Pairs of white-haired, curly-haired, bald and redheaded emojis are on deck to be rolled out in June 2018, according to a press release from Unicode. And oh, do they look glorious.

But Jeremy Burge, a member of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee, tweeted a promising prognosis:

🔥 Redhead emoji update

👶📋 Previously: Provisional Candidates

🗓📍 Now: Draft Candidates

🔜🤞 Soon (maybe): Final Candidates https://t.co/y2Z3RJa1GW — Jeremy Burge 🐥 (@jeremyburge) August 8, 2017

“In the past, most emoji candidates have gone on to become actual emojis,” Burge told HuffPost. “Given the high frequency of request for redhead emojis, I hope that these will make the final cut!... Afro or curly hair is also a popular request.”

If approved, the proposed new hair colors and styles will likely roll out as eight separate emojis on your keyboard, according to Burge. Later, they could be extended to appear as options for customizing existing emojis (the adults, boy, girl, baby, etc.).

All the emojis above have the same chances of making it to the final stage, he added. If approved, the redhead emojis, their friends and more than 50 other emoji candidates will debut on your phone next summer.