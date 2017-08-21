Alan Singer, Contributor Social studies educator, Hofstra University, my opinions, of course, are my own

Reeces Pieces Launches Meme Barrage in Response to Trump and the “Alt-Wrong”

08/21/2017 06:03 am ET
Reeces Pieces
Monday August 21 is Eclipse day. Is is a sign from an angry God?

In the wake of racist and neo-Nazi activities in Charlottesville, Virginia and across the nation, and as an answer to the Trump Administration’s tolerance of the intolerable, Brooklyn hip-hop artist and urban rapper Reeces Pieces unleashed a hail of “memes” this week responding to the person he calls “President Twit the Tweeter.” According to R-Pieces, “I always tweet my memes to @realDonaldTrump, but so far I have not received a response from the twit in the White House. SAD!”

Reeces Pieces
President Twit the Tweeter with former strategist Steve Bannon.

R-Pieces’ most recent memes focus on Charlottesville and the “Alt-Wrong.” In a tweet he took credit for pushing out Trump strategist Steve Bannon, but his role in Bannon’s departure has not been confirmed by Trump spokespeople.

Reeces Pieces
Just Little Ol’ Ladies.
Reeces Pieces
Notice the Trump supporter on the far right.
Reeces Pieces
GW responds when Twit brings him into the conversation.

R-Pieces has also responded to Twit’s statements on North Korea and his claims that he is “draining the swamp” in Washington DC.

Reeces Pieces
Trump’s Korea nightmare.
Reeces Pieces
Another Trump supporter?

Sometimes the R-Pieces memes just poke fun at Twit the Tweeter.

Reeces Pieces
Fake news temper tantrum.
Reeces Pieces
Udderly Ridiculous

