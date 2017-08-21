Reeces Pieces Launches Meme Barrage in Response to Trump and the “Alt-Wrong”

In the wake of racist and neo-Nazi activities in Charlottesville, Virginia and across the nation, and as an answer to the Trump Administration’s tolerance of the intolerable, Brooklyn hip-hop artist and urban rapper Reeces Pieces unleashed a hail of “memes” this week responding to the person he calls “President Twit the Tweeter.” According to R-Pieces, “I always tweet my memes to @realDonaldTrump, but so far I have not received a response from the twit in the White House. SAD!”
R-Pieces’ most recent memes focus on Charlottesville and the “Alt-Wrong.” In a tweet he took credit for pushing out Trump strategist Steve Bannon, but his role in Bannon’s departure has not been confirmed by Trump spokespeople.
R-Pieces has also responded to Twit’s statements on North Korea and his claims that he is “draining the swamp” in Washington DC.
Sometimes the R-Pieces memes just poke fun at Twit the Tweeter.
