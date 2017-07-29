With Priebus Out, Tweeters Think Trump Is Just Copying 'Game Of Thrones' Now

Reince Priebus’ resignation as White House chief of staff drew immediate comparisons with “Game of Thrones” from Twitter users.

President Donald Trump announced that Priebus had been replaced in the role by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in these series of tweets on Friday:

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Many tweeters instantly likened the development to something out of HBO’s epic fantasy drama:

Reince Priebus is the political equivalent of Reek on Game of Thrones.



.@Reince45 #ReekPriebus pic.twitter.com/gE7cD5QlBO — (((Shining City))) (@shiningcity1776) July 29, 2017

Bye Reince Priebus, you were my favorite White House official whose name sounded like a Game of Thrones character married a Transformer — liz🌹 (@ldrinkh20) July 28, 2017

Reince Priebus sounds like the name of a Game of Thrones character who's been gone for 30 years and may or may not be the Night King. — Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) July 28, 2017

Rump was mad "that Reince didn't fight back at Scaramucci", what the heck is this...Game of Thrones?" — Marti Gorun (@martigras12) July 28, 2017

84.3% of people see Reince Priebus trending and think, "Ugh... I don't even watch Game of Thrones". — Clay Shaver (@RemodelingClay) July 28, 2017

Re: Game of Thrones. Reince Priebus is the most Game-of-Thronesy name in American politics. — Ron Miles (@RonMiles) July 28, 2017

Meanwhile on Game of Thrones: Reince Priebus is out.



All that's missing is a dragon. pic.twitter.com/PTKTtycQjf — Mick (@ZIALANDER) July 28, 2017

With Reince Priebus gone, has the Trump administration overtaken #GameOfThrones for most characters killed off, or not yet? — 👻✊Seth-sy MFer👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) July 28, 2017

Can't believe Joffrey killed off Reince Priebus @GameOfThrones — Allison J. Boron (@ajoboaugogo) July 28, 2017

I'm not gonna lie. I thought Reince Priebus was a Game of Thrones character. — Octopus/Caveman (@OctopusCaveman) July 29, 2017

Sean Spicer. Reince Priebus. White House Game of Thrones continues ... — milo (@low_ph) July 29, 2017

With Reince Priebus gone is it just me or has the white house turned into game of thrones with someone getting killed off every other week 😂 — Liam Stewart (@LiamStewart137) July 28, 2017

Some Twitter wags suggested what Priebus may turn to next:

A reboot of The Expendables, but starring the people fired from the Trump Administration — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) July 28, 2017

Rumor: Reince and Spicer to open a Ben and Jerry’s. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 28, 2017

So does this now mean Reince Priebus will be competing against Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars??🕺🕺🏻 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 28, 2017

Reince Priebus is out as White House Chief of Staff just after Spicer resigned. Trump's creating lots of jobs in the tell-all book industry! — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) July 28, 2017

Ok, yea. Spicer and Reince would be great on Dancing with the Stars together. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 28, 2017

And the race to land @Reince's book contract begins. pic.twitter.com/mHNq7GE7he — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 28, 2017

Others, meanwhile, just marvelled at the ongoing chaos and confusion which seems to constantly engulf the current administration:

Live look at Trump's cabinet. pic.twitter.com/bIK9NCeaiN — James Downie (@jamescdownie) July 28, 2017

Add Priebus to the (growing) list of Republicans — Christie, Spicer, Sessions — who’ve been paid back with humiliation for supporting Trump. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) July 28, 2017

WASHINGTON -- It was never clear how to correctly pronounce his name. Reince Priebus. Now America will never know. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 28, 2017

"Sure, the last guy who rode that tiger got mauled by the tiger. But I'm pretty sure I can ride that tiger." -- everyone in the Trump WH — Elliott Kalan (@ElliottKalan) July 28, 2017

Frankly this humiliation is an appropriate end for Priebus, who was a key figure facilitating Trump's rise. — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) July 28, 2017