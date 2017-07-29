WEIRD NEWS
07/29/2017 05:37 am ET

With Priebus Out, Tweeters Think Trump Is Just Copying 'Game Of Thrones' Now

"Can't believe Joffrey killed off Reince Priebus."

By Lee Moran

Reince Priebus’ resignation as White House chief of staff drew immediate comparisons with “Game of Thrones” from Twitter users.

President Donald Trump announced that Priebus had been replaced in the role by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in these series of tweets on Friday:

Many tweeters instantly likened the development to something out of HBO’s epic fantasy drama:

Some Twitter wags suggested what Priebus may turn to next:

Others, meanwhile, just marvelled at the ongoing chaos and confusion which seems to constantly engulf the current administration:

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

If Donald Trump's Staff Were Spokespeople For Other Historic Events
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Game Of Thrones Reince Priebus
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
With Priebus Out, Tweeters Think Trump Is Just Copying 'Game Of Thrones' Now

CONVERSATIONS