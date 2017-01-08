Trump Aides Try To Make Campaign Hack Story About DNC, Not Russia

Here’s how one of the exchanges went:

WALLACE: “Does [Trump] accept that the Russians were behind this hacking campaign, yes or no?”



PRIEBUS: “Well, sure, he’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign. … But here’s what we have, we have the DNC as a sitting duck. … If the DNC allows any foreign entity into their system and says here, here’s 50,000 emails, you can have them, voila, now you have the biggest dissemination of emails that we have ever seen in the history of America.”



WALLACE: “Who do you blame more for this, Reince? Do you blame Putin and the Kremlin? Or do you blame the DNC? Who’s the primary actor here?”



PRIEBUS: “Listen, the primary actor is the foreign entity that is perpetrating the crime to begin with …”



WALLACE: “Which was?”



PRIEBUS: “No doubt about it, I’m not denying that.”



WALLACE: “Which was?”



PRIEBUS: “I’m not denying it. I’m not denying it.”



WALLACE: “What was that foreign entity?”



PRIEBUS: “Russia. But what I’m telling you is that we also have a situation … with people at the DNC …”