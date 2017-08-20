Religion, Politics, Racism: Muskegon County

Among West Michigan politicians, none was more instrumental to the election of President Donald Trump than U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s 2nd district. Even when West Michigan’s other two Republican U.S. Congressmen (Justin Amash, 3rd District; Fred Upton, 6th District) stayed firm in refusing to endorse Donald Trump, Congressman Huizenga “put the pedal to the metal” in the 8 weeks leading up to the general election to ensure voters came out for Trump. For his efforts, Congressman Huizenga was recognized by Michigan Trump campaign co-chair Pete Hoekstra with this statement: “If Bill had not come out as aggressively as he did, we probably would not have won the state.”

The above bears noting, as Congressman Huizenga’s apparent contradictions parallel those afflicting the Republican Party as a whole. A Calvin College graduate and presumably religious man dubbed “A good Christian Reformed Dutchman”—Congressman Huizenga chose to “aggressively” endorse a man to lead America whose campaign rallies consistently mirrored the violence and rhetoric of those held by Adolph Hitler in pre-Nazi Germany; who was recorded saying about women: “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the pussy. You can do anything.”; who refused to reject the endorsement of the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan; who boasted about the size of his penis in a nationally televised Presidential debate; and who was definitively proven to be a serial liar. The aforementioned actions don’t seem to square with the core principals of Christianity, much less the desired moral character of a potential leader of the free world. Yet, the Republican Party continues to lay claim to the moral high ground through frequent, sometimes subtle, invocations of God and the Bible—the latter of which reveals, even upon a cursory reading, to oppose much of the very Republican platform and ideology it is so often called on to defend. Such is the contradiction of the Republican Party and Congressman Bill Huizenga.

“So then each of us will give an account of himself to God” (Romans 14:12). The “account”, as it stands, is this: On legislation, Congressman Bill Huizenga has voted in line with President Donald Trump 97.6% of the time. Here is what Congressman Huizenga has voted “Yes” on:

HR 1628: American Health Care Act of 2017—Passage of this law would have resulted in 23 million people losing health insurance coverage.

HR 806: Ozone Standards Implementations Act—Passage of this law would amend the Clean Air Act’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) program enabling air with higher concentrations of pollutants to be deemed acceptable by the U.S. Government.

H.J.Res.36:—Resolution that repeals a rule requiring energy companies to reduce waste and emissions.

HJ Res 41: (Sponsored by Congressman Huizenga)—This resolution (now law) repealed a rule requiring oil and gas companies to disclose in detail payments to the U.S. or foreign governments for commercial development.

HJ Res.38:—This resolution (passed) repealed the stream protection rule (228-194) that provided restrictions on pollutants in streams and groundwater.

Re: the above: One can think of few more un-Christian acts than not caring for the sick and refusing to protect an earth some believe was given to us by God.

Similarly un-Christian is a noose being hung from the swing set of a black pre-school and the words I hate ni**ers being written on a campus statue at a black high school. Both happened in my hometown (Muskegon) in Michigan’s 2nd District this past week. To deny the connection of these acts to the events of last Saturday’s neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville would be foolish; to deny that rally took place, in both its scale and fervency, because Donald Trump was elected President would be insane. And yet, no West Michigan politician was more influential in ensuring Donald Trump was elected President than Congressman Huizenga, take it again, from Pete Hoekstra: “If Bill had not come out as aggressively as he did, we (Republicans; Trump) probably would not have won the state.”

Thankfully Americans still (at present) live in a Democratic country, where “We the People” can participate in civil and informed discourse with our democratically elected officials in the hopes of enacting collectively beneficial socio-political change. Residents of my native Muskegon will be offered an opportunity to engage in such discourse when Michigan’s 2nd District Congressman Bill Huizenga visits Orchard View High School for a town hall style meeting this Wednesday, August 23rd at 7pm.

Though distance will prevent me from participating in this forthcoming town hall, were I able to attend I would ask Congressman Huizenga two questions: 1). How are you able to reconcile your Christian faith with both your voting record and your continued support of an avowed racist and liar who in only seven months has taken our country to the precipice of nuclear war? 2). Do you feel at all complicit in reinvigorating racial hate in West Michigan by way of your “aggressive” endorsement of now President Donald Trump?

In my absence, I would urge all Muskegon residents to familiarize themselves with Congressman Huizenga’s voting record, formulate thoughtful questions, and then attend the Muskegon town hall this Wednesday (information listed below).

Because I am unable to attend the upcoming town hall, but want to be accountable for, and welcome discussion around, the preceding thoughts—I offer Congressman Huizenga an open invitation to join me for a recorded discussion to air on the arts/politics review Fogged Clarity any time at his leisure.

Muskegon Town Hall Meeting hosted by Congressman Bill Huizenga

Wednesday, August 23rd

Orchard View High School (16 N Quarterline Rd, Muskegon, MI 49442)

Doors open at 6:30pm, meeting from 7:00-8:30pm