Senate's New Plan To Repeal But Not Replace Obamacare On Brink Of Collapse

Some Republican senators are already saying they won’t vote to repeal Obamacare without providing a replacement for it, despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to do so Monday night after it became clear the GOP health care bill did not have enough votes to pass.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she would not vote on a motion to proceed, NBC reported Tuesday. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said in a statement she’d oppose a vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) appeared to be on the fence about a bill to repeal but not replace Obamacare, saying he’d have to look at the legislation. He noted, “If it is a bill that simply repeals, I believe that will add to more uncertainty.”