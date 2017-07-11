Couples Reread Their Wedding Vows To Each Other In Touching Video

Wedding vows are one of the most powerful declarations of love people make in their lifetime.

Five couples got to relive some of that big day romance in a new video for Cosmopolitan.com, when they were asked to reread their vows to each other.

Cosmopolitan Look at that adoring gaze!

Some were poignant:

“You love me through thick and thin, good and bad. No matter how difficult life seems to get, I can still find comfort with you,” one man said.

Others incorporated a touch of humor:

“Let us continue being best friends, lovers, and grow to be the coolest old people ever,” a woman said.