Tillerson Scrambles To Defuse North Korea Tension As Trump Brags About U.S. Nuclear Power

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday insisted that there isn’t “any imminent threat” from North Korea a day after President Donald Trump threatened to unleash “fire and fury” on the isolated Asian nation.

Later on Wednesday, Trump sent a series of tweets bragging about U.S. nuclear weapons, while saying that, “hopefully we will never have to use them.”

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Tillerson told reporters Wednesday that he believes “Americans should sleep well at night,” adding that Trump was simply stating that the U.S. has an “unquestionable ability” to defend itself.

“I think what the president was doing was sending a strong message with language that [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-Un would understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language,” Tillerson said.

When asked if anything in the past 24 hours would suggest the U.S. is moving toward military action against North Korea, Tillerson said he didn’t believe the situation had “dramatically changed.”

“I have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the past few days,” he said, as his plane made a planned stop to refuel in the U.S. island territory of Guam in the Western Pacific.

A few hours after Trump’s aggressive statement Tuesday, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency quoted a military spokesmen as saying that Pyongyang was “carefully examining” missile strikes against Guam in response to U.S. threats.

Despite Tillerson’s efforts to cool Trump’s fiery rhetoric, the president amplified his message Wednesday by retweeting a “Fox & Friends” clip of his warning to North Korea.

President Trump vows America will respond to North Korean threats with "fire & fury" in a warning to the rogue nation pic.twitter.com/UaE2rPkZ6f — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 9, 2017

Minutes later, Trump claimed on Twitter that U.S. nuclear capability had expanded under his leadership.

...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

During a State Department news briefing last week, Tillerson delivered a message to North Korea that the U.S. is not their “enemy.”

“We do not seek regime change,” Tillerson said. “We are not your threat, but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us and we have to respond.”