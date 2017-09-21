POLITICS
George W. Bush's Ethics Chief: This 'May Be What Puts An End To This White House'

"There’s obviously collaboration. They’ve got to stop denying that."

By Ed Mazza

Richard Painter, a former ethics chief in the George W. Bush White House, said the Robert Mueller investigation might come down to just one question: Why did Donald Trump fire James Comey as FBI director? 

If it turns out it was to block the Russia investigation, that would be obstruction, Painter said on MSNBC on Wednesday. And that, he predicted, would be the end of this administration

Earlier Wednesday, The New York Times had reported that special counsel Mueller was seeking information and documents related to the decision to fire Comey in May, among other requests.  

“The president once again has the right to fire the FBI director,” Painter said on MSNBC. “But not the right the fire to FBI director in order to obstruct an ongoing investigation of the collaboration with the Russians.”

He added:

“And there’s obviously collaboration. They’ve got to stop denying that. The only question is whether it was illegal collaboration. But the obstruction of justice and the lying ultimately may be what puts an end to this White House. They are in serious trouble on this.”

Who Attended The Meeting?

Key figures in Trump's inner circle were among the eight known attendees of a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, which wasn't disclosed until more than a year later. (Meetings with foreign agents must be disclosed during the security clearance process.) Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was there, as were Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, then Trump's campaign chairman. Rob Goldstone, a British music publicist, arranged the meeting and accompanied Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-linked lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Clinton. Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian lobbyist and former Soviet military officer, also accompanied Veselnitskaya.

Anatoli Samochornov, a Russian-American who has previously been involved in Democratic politics and had done contract translation work for the State Department, served as interpreter. The eighth attendee was identified as Ike Kaveladze, a real estate development executive for a company owned by the Agalarovs, a wealthy Azerbaijani-Russian family with ties to both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
What Was Discussed?

It's not entirely clear. If you believe Trumpland's retelling, most of the discussion was about U.S.-Russia adoption policy. What we do know is that Trump Jr. agreed to host Veselnitskaya under the belief that she would provide him with harmful information on Clinton. In an email from Goldstone to the president's son, Goldstone described the intelligence as "part of a Russian government effort" to help the Trump campaign. Trump Jr. responded by telling Goldstone, "I love it."

In September, Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he was seeking "information concerning the fitness, character or qualifications of a presidential candidate."

Trump Jr. has maintained that his father was unaware of the meeting and that he didn't get the promised intel. But in a speech shortly after Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting, his father teased a "major speech" that would attack Clinton the following week. Instead, the speech focused on national security.
What Was The Fallout?

Critics have said the meeting serves as the clearest evidence yet of a member of Trump's campaign seeking to collude with agents of the Russian government. Apart from the cries of "treason," the meeting could have violated campaign finance laws, which specifically prohibit political candidates and their associates from soliciting or receiving anything of value from foreigners to benefit their campaign.

Trump and Manafort have provided interviews and documents to congressional investigators, and Kushner has testified in closed committee hearings.

Particular concern has been raised over Kushner's presence at the meeting, following reports that he'd initially failed to list more than 100 foreign contacts on his federal disclosure form, which he submitted in order to get a security clearance. Some lawmakers have called for his clearance to be revoked as a result.
How Did The President Respond?

President Trump has largely tried to downplay the meeting, suggesting it was an innocent attempt to gather "opposition research" on Clinton. Most campaign experts disagree that there was anything standard about this conduct.

Although the president said he had no involvement in the meeting, the Post reported in July that he personally dictated his son's "misleading" statement responding to the controversy, including claims that the meeting was about adoption policy. Some believe that the president's decision to further entangle himself in the scandal could lead to legal repercussions.
