Richard Painter, a former ethics chief in the George W. Bush White House, said the Robert Mueller investigation might come down to just one question: Why did Donald Trump fire James Comey as FBI director?
If it turns out it was to block the Russia investigation, that would be obstruction, Painter said on MSNBC on Wednesday. And that, he predicted, would be the end of this administration.
Earlier Wednesday, The New York Times had reported that special counsel Mueller was seeking information and documents related to the decision to fire Comey in May, among other requests.
“The president once again has the right to fire the FBI director,” Painter said on MSNBC. “But not the right the fire to FBI director in order to obstruct an ongoing investigation of the collaboration with the Russians.”
He added:
“And there’s obviously collaboration. They’ve got to stop denying that. The only question is whether it was illegal collaboration. But the obstruction of justice and the lying ultimately may be what puts an end to this White House. They are in serious trouble on this.”
Anatoli Samochornov, a Russian-American who has previously been involved in Democratic politics and had done contract translation work for the State Department, served as interpreter. The eighth attendee was identified as Ike Kaveladze, a real estate development executive for a company owned by the Agalarovs, a wealthy Azerbaijani-Russian family with ties to both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump and Manafort have provided interviews and documents to congressional investigators, and Kushner has testified in closed committee hearings.
Particular concern has been raised over Kushner's presence at the meeting, following reports that he'd initially failed to list more than 100 foreign contacts on his federal disclosure form, which he submitted in order to get a security clearance. Some lawmakers have called for his clearance to be revoked as a result.
Although the president said he had no involvement in the meeting, the Post reported in July that he personally dictated his son's "misleading" statement responding to the controversy, including claims that the meeting was about adoption policy. Some believe that the president's decision to further entangle himself in the scandal could lead to legal repercussions.
