Seth Rogen Reveals His NSFW Dream To Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais and Seth Rogen traded hilariously NSFW tweets on Thursday.

It all began when the British comedian spotted the ad for his latest movie “David Brent: Life On The Road” positioned in a rather entertaining way on an online streaming service.

Located next to the link for animated comedy “Sausage Party,” it appeared as if his film’s titular character was rather well-endowed. Look closely, and you’ll see that Dory and Kung Fu Panda can’t believe their eyes.