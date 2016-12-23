Seth Rogen Reveals His NSFW Dream To Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais and Seth Rogen traded hilariously NSFW tweets on Thursday.
It all began when the British comedian spotted the ad for his latest movie “David Brent: Life On The Road” positioned in a rather entertaining way on an online streaming service.
Located next to the link for animated comedy “Sausage Party,” it appeared as if his film’s titular character was rather well-endowed. Look closely, and you’ll see that Dory and Kung Fu Panda can’t believe their eyes.
Gervais posted a screen grab to Twitter.
It soon went viral and caught the eye of “Sausage Party” writer and star Rogen. He had this to say about the image:
The conversation then took an even more explicit turn:
Before Gervais had the last word:
Whether the positioning of the promos was by design or accident, we’ll probably never know. But the duo’s banter sure has brought some much-needed holiday cheer.
