Actor and comedian Ricky Harris died on Monday, his manager, Cindy Ambers, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris was 54.
A cause of death has yet to be released.
Harris was well-known for his role as Malvo in the Chris Rock series “Everybody Hates Chris,” as well as for his two-year stint on “Moesha.” He most recently appeared on FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
On the big screen, Harris scored a part in 1993’s “Poetic Justice” with Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, starred alongside Robert De Niro in 1995’s “Heat,” and recently appeared in 2015’s “Dope.” Harris also collaborated with his childhood friend Snoop Dogg and rappers Ice Cube and Dr. Dre on some of their albums.
“Lost one of my dear friends today ― Ricky Harris,” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday. “Lot of y’all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. “
Questlove, Ice Cube, Sinbad, Estelle and more took also took to social media pay tribute to their friend:
The Huffington Post has reached out to reps for Harris and will update this post accordingly.
