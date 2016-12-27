ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Harris, 'Everybody Hates Chris' Actor, Dead At 54

The comedian's cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Ricky Harris pictured in Long Beach, California in March 2011. 

Actor and comedian Ricky Harris died on Monday, his manager, Cindy Ambers, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris was 54.

A cause of death has yet to be released. 

Harris was well-known for his role as Malvo in the Chris Rock series “Everybody Hates Chris,” as well as for his two-year stint on “Moesha.” He most recently appeared on FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

On the big screen, Harris scored a part in 1993’s “Poetic Justice” with Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, starred alongside Robert De Niro in 1995’s “Heat,” and recently appeared in 2015’s “Dope.” Harris also collaborated with his childhood friend Snoop Dogg and rappers Ice Cube and Dr. Dre on some of their albums

“Lost one of my dear friends today ― Ricky Harris,” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday. “Lot of y’all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. “ 

Ricky Harris. R. I. P. 😥🙏🏾

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾

Gonna miss my family and. Friend. We made this up on the fly we talked about this day rest well 🙏🏾

Questlove, Ice Cube, Sinbad, Estelle and more took also took to social media pay tribute to their friend: 

RIP Ricky Harris Dam this crazy please send prayers out for his family wow this hurts man.

The Huffington Post has reached out to reps for Harris and will update this post accordingly. 

