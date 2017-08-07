Shutting down body shamers, appearing in a truly great meme, tweeting at world leaders about education, and being on one of the season’s hottest tracks — it’s all in a summer’s work for Rihanna.
On Monday, the “Wild Thoughts” singer added another jewel to her 2017 crown by sharing her look for this year’s Crop Over Festival (informally known as Carnival) while in her native Barbados.
In an Instagram photo, Rihanna is seen with bright turquoise hair, jewels and feathers.
The day prior, she shared a video with a caption stating that her newly blue hair was “ready for crop ova’.”
Rihanna shared more of her Crop Over experience with her Navy in her Instagram story. There, she let fans see her full outfit in all its glory, as well as a few bits of the celebrations.
According to National Cultural Foundation Barbados, Crop Over is a traditional harvest festival in the country, established when the local industry was mainly agrarian. While the practice waned in the middle of the 20th century, state officials spearheaded its revival in the ’70s, leading to its prominence today, where eight weeks are devoted to celebrations.
Of course, this wasn’t the first year Rihanna came to Crop Over to slay. Here she is in 2015 ...
... and here’s Rihanna’s look in 2013.
Naturally, fans were all for this year’s look.
As Ira Madison III of The Daily Beast wrote last week, “This is the summer of Rihanna and we’re all fortunate enough to experience it.” Truth.
