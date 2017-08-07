On Monday, the “Wild Thoughts” singer added another jewel to her 2017 crown by sharing her look for this year’s Crop Over Festival (informally known as Carnival) while in her native Barbados.

In an Instagram photo, Rihanna is seen with bright turquoise hair, jewels and feathers.

The day prior, she shared a video with a caption stating that her newly blue hair was “ready for crop ova’.”

Rihanna shared more of her Crop Over experience with her Navy in her Instagram story. There, she let fans see her full outfit in all its glory, as well as a few bits of the celebrations.

According to National Cultural Foundation Barbados, Crop Over is a traditional harvest festival in the country, established when the local industry was mainly agrarian. While the practice waned in the middle of the 20th century, state officials spearheaded its revival in the ’70s, leading to its prominence today, where eight weeks are devoted to celebrations.

Of course, this wasn’t the first year Rihanna came to Crop Over to slay. Here she is in 2015 ...

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 3, 2015 at 5:53pm PDT

... and here’s Rihanna’s look in 2013.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 5, 2013 at 12:56pm PDT

Naturally, fans were all for this year’s look.

In Rihanna's closet, this outfit is just labelled "8/07/17". pic.twitter.com/vDz9nC5HP3 — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) August 7, 2017

Rihanna cured my gluten thing and now I'm back to eating bread — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) August 7, 2017

these pictures of rihanna cleared my skin and unsubscribed me from every PR list i was ever put on without permission — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) August 7, 2017

rihanna makes me love myself the way i am while simultaneously making me want to be her, what kind of bajan juju — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 7, 2017