All The Most Incredible Looks From Rihanna's Diamond Ball

One of these dresses is HUGE.

By Jamie Feldman

On Thursday night in New York City, Rihanna hosted the third (shine bright like a) Diamond Ball, which raises money for charity and is always delightfully star-studded.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were in attendance, along with Emily Ratajkowski and Kendrick Lamar. But no one person at the event made as big a splash as Cardi B, who wore a dress boasting one seriously intense skirt.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Jaw-dropping.

 

Here it is being handled by not one, but two people at a time. 

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images
Wow.

Not even Rih, the host, who wore a lovely high-low look, brought that much drama to the event. Perhaps the rapper was attempting to pay homage to that giant train Rih wore to the Met Gala in 2015?

Either way, it certainly made a statement. Check out all the best looks (plus an especially adorable photo of Jay-Z) from the event below.

  • Rihanna
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Beyoncé and Jay-Z
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Emily Ratajkowski
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Elisa Johnson and E.J. Johnson
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Gayle King
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • La La Anthony
    Gotham via Getty Images
  • Lil Kim
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Victor Cruz
    Pierre Suu via Getty Images
  • Future
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Jay-Z
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

