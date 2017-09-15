All The Most Incredible Looks From Rihanna's Diamond Ball

On Thursday night in New York City, Rihanna hosted the third (shine bright like a) Diamond Ball, which raises money for charity and is always delightfully star-studded.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were in attendance, along with Emily Ratajkowski and Kendrick Lamar. But no one person at the event made as big a splash as Cardi B, who wore a dress boasting one seriously intense skirt.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Jaw-dropping.

Here it is being handled by not one, but two people at a time.

Gonzalo Marroquin via Getty Images Wow.

Not even Rih, the host, who wore a lovely high-low look, brought that much drama to the event. Perhaps the rapper was attempting to pay homage to that giant train Rih wore to the Met Gala in 2015?

Either way, it certainly made a statement. Check out all the best looks (plus an especially adorable photo of Jay-Z) from the event below.