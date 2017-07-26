Rihanna Takes A Break From Pop Stardom To Advise French President On Education

Rihanna, an international pop star, actress and budding diplomat, is serious about getting world leaders to pay attention to global education.

About a month after tweeting at Emmanuel Macron about his plans to fund education, RiRi met France’s president and first lady, Brigitte Macron, to discuss the issue face to face. The “Umbrella” singer shared a tweet about the meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you Mr. President @ EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education!” she wrote.

Macron also shared a photo from the pair’s meeting on Twitter, adding that he’s committed to working with Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation, as well as Global Citizen.

Rihanna first tweeted at Macron in June, asking if France would commit to #FundEducation. The pop star sent similar tweets to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Germany’s spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert.

Upon seeing the photos of RiRi with Macron, folks on Twitter were loving it.

Over the years, Rihanna has become quite the philanthropist, using her fame to influence positive change in the world and bring attention to important issues.