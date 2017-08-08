Looks like Chris Brown still has eyes for Rihanna, and her Navy is not here for it.

Yesterday, the “Disturbia” singer blessed us with these Instagram photos of her iconic Crop Over Festival look and in turn caught the attention of her ex.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Brown, who followed Rihanna on Instagram again earlier this year, commented on the more recently posted image with the eyes emoji (👀), causing a covfefe kerfuffle among her fans on social media.

If you recall, Brown and Rihanna began dating in 2008, but their relationship came to a halt in 2009 after Brown assaulted the “Umbrella” singer. He pleaded guilty to the charges of assault in court and was sentenced to five years probation.

Several years after the terrible event, the two attempted to rekindle their romance, but ultimately split in 2013.

Clearly, fans haven’t forgotten about Brown’s abusive past — and they’re not ready to forgive him.

Chris Brown needs to leave Rihanna alone FOREVER. — U COULD NEVER (@astrog1rll) August 8, 2017

chris brown needs to cease and desist pic.twitter.com/uObkp61HaZ — hot tamale (@blckvans) August 8, 2017

Chris Brown still commenting on Rihanna's pics 😒😂 ex's never go tf away lmao — Paigey (@turn_daa_paige) August 8, 2017

Can we all give a collective "BOIII WTF U THINKIN" to Chris Brown's comment on Rihanna's insta???? pic.twitter.com/GoFkQLoAWS — lisa newcar (@wesstrobe) August 8, 2017

Chris Brown had the audacity to comment "👀" under Rihanna's picture. Imagine being that bold. — Jodie Landon (@_succcubus) August 8, 2017

Chris brown commented on Rihanna's new pic on Instagram? pic.twitter.com/5tuvESqlBp — S H A R I F A ✰ (@Miss_Taxas) August 8, 2017