Looks like Chris Brown still has eyes for Rihanna, and her Navy is not here for it.
Yesterday, the “Disturbia” singer blessed us with these Instagram photos of her iconic Crop Over Festival look and in turn caught the attention of her ex.
Brown, who followed Rihanna on Instagram again earlier this year, commented on the more recently posted image with the eyes emoji (👀), causing a covfefe kerfuffle among her fans on social media.
If you recall, Brown and Rihanna began dating in 2008, but their relationship came to a halt in 2009 after Brown assaulted the “Umbrella” singer. He pleaded guilty to the charges of assault in court and was sentenced to five years probation.
Several years after the terrible event, the two attempted to rekindle their romance, but ultimately split in 2013.
Clearly, fans haven’t forgotten about Brown’s abusive past — and they’re not ready to forgive him.
Since then, Badgalriri has definitely been living her best life and using her fame to make the world a better place, while Brown’s image has never fully recovered.
