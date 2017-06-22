Rihanna has never shied away from expressing her love of weed, and her latest collection with Manolo Blahnik is no exception.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer recently released her final collection with the shoe designer, appropriately titled “So Stoned.” The gorgeous shoes feature Swarovski crystals, aka “stones,” PVC and a Perspex acrylic heel.

“My hands down favorite collaboration with @manoloblahnikhq,” captioned a photo of herself wearing a pair of the $2,325 “Poison Ivy” shoes.

She also shared two more photos of shoes from the new collection. Below is the $1,265 “Spice” shoe:

And the $1,435 “Bajan Princess” heel:

Rihanna recently wore her “Poison Ivy” heels in the “Wild Thoughts” video with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

There’s also another heel called “Purple Chalice” in the collection, which retails for $1,325. You’ll be able to buy (or at least browse) all of “So Stoned” when it hits select Manolo Blahnik stores and the brand’s website on July 6.

Rihanna first began collaborating with Blahnik last year, after announcing their partnership in Vogue U.K.’s April 2016 issue.

“This is an incredibly exciting collaboration and I am absolutely thrilled with the results,” Blahnik told Vogue U.K. “Working with Rihanna has been amazing and her drive, passion, creativity and style has been reflected in the designs, with fabulous results, I think everyone is going to love what they are about to see.”

You may remember these iconic boots from the collection:

If only this weren’t the pair’s final collection.