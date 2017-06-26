Rihanna's Tweeting World Leaders About Their Plans To Fund Education

We’ve known for a while now that Rihanna is a renaissance woman, but the singer’s most recent project is A+. She’s currently advocating for education funding worldwide, and calling out world leaders to get a move on it.
Over the course of the last few days, RiRi has tweeted messages at her “navy” (what she calls her fans), as well as Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s spokesman for the Federal Government Steffen Seibert, about their plans to #FundEducation.
These tweets are further proof that Rihanna is pretty much America’s leader, since the woman is constantly using her fame to make a difference.
Just last year, she launched a scholarship to help citizens or natives of Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana and Jamaica attend college in the U.S. Earlier this year, she visited a school in Malawi to learn about the educational challenges students are facing there there. She’s the founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation, which along with Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education advocates for “effective education and health programs around the world.” Oh, and Harvard named her Humanitarian of the Year in March.
The tweets came about as part of Rihanna’s initiative to get G20 leaders to discuss how they will help the “121 million children and adolescents” who are currently “out of primary and lower secondary school worldwide” when they meet at the G20 Summit in Hamburg in July.
And the messages don’t appear to have been for naught. Macri, Trudeau, Seibert and even the Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard (who Rih didn’t even tweet at!), have responded to her:
Rihanna, along with the Global Partnership for Education, hopes the G20 leaders will fully support the GPE’s replenishment plan and secure $3.1 billion between 2018 and 2020.
She is truly always work, work, work, working.
