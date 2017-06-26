Rihanna's Tweeting World Leaders About Their Plans To Fund Education

We’ve known for a while now that Rihanna is a renaissance woman, but the singer’s most recent project is A+. She’s currently advocating for education funding worldwide, and calling out world leaders to get a move on it.

Over the course of the last few days, RiRi has tweeted messages at her “navy” (what she calls her fans), as well as Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s spokesman for the Federal Government Steffen Seibert, about their plans to #FundEducation.

Hey Navy – step up w/ me and be a @GlblCtzn ! Demand that #G20 leaders agree in July to 🆙 support 4 @GPforEducation https://t.co/laLQ7SYS7Q pic.twitter.com/mkI21fxkpM — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

hey there @mauriciomacri, what's your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation? 🇦🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation? — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

These tweets are further proof that Rihanna is pretty much America’s leader, since the woman is constantly using her fame to make a difference.

The tweets came about as part of Rihanna’s initiative to get G20 leaders to discuss how they will help the “121 million children and adolescents” who are currently “out of primary and lower secondary school worldwide” when they meet at the G20 Summit in Hamburg in July.

And the messages don’t appear to have been for naught. Macri, Trudeau, Seibert and even the Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard (who Rih didn’t even tweet at!), have responded to her:

Hola @Rihanna! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich 🇦🇷 https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 24, 2017

.@rihanna we've got your back! Thanks to @mclaudebibeau who made sure girls' education is in our feminist international development policy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 26, 2017

Hi @Rihanna, education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 24, 2017

Rihanna, along with the Global Partnership for Education, hopes the G20 leaders will fully support the GPE’s replenishment plan and secure $3.1 billion between 2018 and 2020.

She is truly always work, work, work, working.