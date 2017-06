Rob Lowe: I Saw Bigfoot, And I Thought It Would Kill Me

Bigfoot Raises Its Hairy Head To Kick Off 2014

You just can't keep a good, hairy beast down -- that is, unless it's allegedly real, and it's supposedly dead. 2014 got off to a big, Bigfoot start, with promoter Rick Dyer claiming to have killed one of the beasts and was taking the body on tour for the public to pay and see (including its less than stellar manhood). Problem was, when push came to shove, Dyer apparently couldn't get many venues interested enough in his Bigfoot traveling show , and it ended up being a no-show. Dyer eventually admitted to the hoax.