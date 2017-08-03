POLITICS
Special Counsel Robert Mueller Reportedly Assembles Grand Jury, Ramping Up Russia Probe

By Marina Fang

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury as part of his investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia in last year’s election, sources tell the Wall Street Journal.

The report follows Mueller stepping up the probe by hiring several high-powered lawyers. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Greg Andres, a former Justice Department attorney who specialized in corruption and bribery cases, joined the investigation.

Mueller’s probe is one of several government investigations into possible collusion. In addition, it is investigating whether Trump obstructed justice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Marina Fang Associate Politics Editor, HuffPost

