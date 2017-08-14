Before he was elected President of the United States, Donald Trump was deeply, deeply invested in the important issues of the day: namely, the cheating scandal and eventual breakup of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in 2012.
Remember these tweets?
Stewart and Pattinson’s relationship ended for good in May 2013, following the release of the last “Twilight” film and after the actress was photographed kissing her “Snow White and the Huntsman” director, Rupert Sanders, in the summer of 2012.
Now, four years later, Pattinson has given his take on Trump’s pre-presidential tweets, albeit in a very cryptic, very Robert Pattinson-esque way.
When asked by Entertainment Weekly if the tweets seemed “somewhat surreal” now that Trump is president, Pattinson laughed it off and had this to say:
“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me.’ But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me.”
Hey, we’re not annoyed with you, Robert. We’d be just as confused if Trump had tweeted about our personal lives for months on end.
Stewart, too, recently shared how she felt after Trump, then just a “reality star,” in her words, commented on her relationship.
“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is fucking crazy,” Stewart said while promoting a film in January 2017. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”
“At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference,” she added. “It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this [interview].”
Given all that’s going on in the world right now, we’re hoping there’ll be no new presidential commentary on this latest bit of KStew and RPatz news.
