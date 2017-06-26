Role of Local TV and Radio Stations in Disasters

In a disaster, we say tune to local TV and Radio Stations for information from your community officials. In the age of social media, is that still relevant? To over half of your audience, the answer is yes, 57% of people surveyed said they rely on local TV and Radio Stations in an emergency. The local news stations are the #FirstInformers in emergencies and disasters.
And as more local stations enhance their social media presence, that reach is increasing. The better informed the public is in an emergency, the better they can protect their families, businesses, and help their neighbors.
Local TV and Radio stations are part of the community’s emergency team. Do they have a seat at your table in preparing for disaster?
