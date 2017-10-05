Rose McGowan Tweets About Complicity As Bombshell Weinstein Report Drops

Without mentioning anyone by name, actress Rose McGowan spoke out Thursday amid reports of sexual harassment allegations against film executive Harvey Weinstein.
Shortly after the New York Times published a deeply investigated story on Weinstein, McGowan called for women to be brave and for men to be allies. Earlier in the week, she had tweeted an oblique warning that those who do business with a wrongdoer are complicit in his deeds.
The Times report describes incidents in which Weinstein allegedly pressured women, including a young Ashley Judd, to watch him shower or give him intimate massages in hotel rooms.
McGowan is mentioned in the article as one of several women who reached settlements with the Hollywood mogul. As reported by the Times, Weinstein paid the “Charmed” actress $100,000 in 1997 to “avoid litigation and buy peace” according to the legal document. She was 23 years old when the settlement was reached and had just starred in the Weinstein-produced horror film “Scream.”
Although McGowan declined to comment for the Times story, she has been sending cryptic tweets this week that appear to reference the allegations made against Weinstein. On Thursday, she seemingly called for his business partners to stop working with him, again without mentioning Weinstein by name.
“Anyone who does business with __ is complicit,” she tweeted. “And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.”
Before the Times story broke, the Hollywood Reporter wrote Wednesday that Weinstein had recently hired “an army of attorneys and crisis managers” after journalists for the Times and The New Yorker made calls to a number of his employees and associates.
Responding to the Hollywood Reporter’s article, Weinstein said in a statement to the magazine, “The story sounds so good, I want to buy the movie rights.”
McGowan tweeted the same day, “I want to buy the movie rights.”
Later, she wrote, “Let’s play get ready to blame the victims.”
McGowan’s Wednesday tweets and retweets continued to vaguely reference the accusations against Weinstein and the upcoming Times story.
If you have more information about Harvey Weinstein, send us an email: scoops@huffingtonpost.c
CONVERSATIONS