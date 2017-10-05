Rose McGowan Tweets About Complicity As Bombshell Weinstein Report Drops

The Times report describes incidents in which Weinstein allegedly pressured women, including a young Ashley Judd, to watch him shower or give him intimate massages in hotel rooms.

McGowan is mentioned in the article as one of several women who reached settlements with the Hollywood mogul. As reported by the Times, Weinstein paid the “Charmed” actress $100,000 in 1997 to “avoid litigation and buy peace” according to the legal document. She was 23 years old when the settlement was reached and had just starred in the Weinstein-produced horror film “Scream.”

Although McGowan declined to comment for the Times story, she has been sending cryptic tweets this week that appear to reference the allegations made against Weinstein. On Thursday, she seemingly called for his business partners to stop working with him, again without mentioning Weinstein by name.

“Anyone who does business with __ is complicit,” she tweeted. “And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.”