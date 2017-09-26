Alabama Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore donned a cowboy hat and leather vest and waved around a revolver at a campaign event on Tuesday, hours before defeating Sen. Luther Strange in a primary runoff.

Moore was trying to refute what he said were reports he doesn’t support the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms.

He whipped out the gun and declared: “I believe in the Second Amendment.”

The crowd cheered.

Moore has something of a history of showing off firearms at campaign events. In August, he pulled out a handgun belonging to his wife, Kayla, when asked about the Second Amendment.

Bill Clark via Getty Images

“We carry,” he declared, according to Roll Call, which said “the move elicited exclamations of surprise and some laughter from those at the front of the meeting room who could see the weapon.”