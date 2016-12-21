How To Get Through Engagement Season Without Losing Friends

It’s the most wonderful time of year! No no, not the holidays – well, ok that too – it’s engagement season! Squeeee!

Yes, that’s really a thing. Engagement season begins on Thanksgiving and continues through Valentine’s day. Since we are already in the thick of it, let’s all take a minute to review some of the ground rules around all this question-popping, news-sharing, ring-selfie hullabaloo. You’re engaged! If you are one of the lucky heart-eyed lovers who just got engaged – or suspect it’s coming soon – it is important that you don’t let your excitement, the twinkle of that massive sparkler or too many bubbles overtake you.

DO share news with those closest to you in person or by phone/FaceTime before making it Facebook official.

DON’T lose your fabulous self by immediately turning into a smug, diamond flashing diva who talks about nothing but wedding diets, dresses and china patterns.

DO think about your single or recently heartbroken friends when sharing your happy news. Remember they will genuinely be happy for you but they might not be able to muster up the response you’re looking for.

DON’T post 73,627 close-ups of your new ring.

Or if you’re on the receiving end of the news... Whether you are single or coupled up, when you hear that someone you love just got engaged, you may go through a roller coaster of emotions.

You might be more excited than they are.

Or you might feel the need to muster a little more enthusiasm than you feel.

You might immediately be concerned about the potential bridesmaids dress.

Or you might just want to burst into tears.

It’s all perfectly normal. Just roll with it. Here are a few tips to help you through:

DO try to show some genuine excitement. Be supportive! You can cry into your pillow or bang your head against the wall later.

DON’T immediately ask about a date, location and wedding party draft picks.

DON’T make it all about you. No matter how much you want to.

Remember, if all else fails: