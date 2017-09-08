Rush Limbaugh Says Hurricane Irma Is Conspiracy, Evacuates Anyway

Rush Limbaugh spent the first part of this week acting as a Hurricane Irma truther, but now it seems he’s taking cover.

On Thursday, the conservative radio host announced on his show that he’d be evacuating South Florida, where he lives, and would be off the air for the next couple of days. This comes mere days after he lambasted media stations for their coverage and storm preparers for battening down their hatches.

“May as well announce this: I’m not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” Limbaugh said on his Thursday broadcast.

“We’ll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown... Tomorrow will be problematic. Legally impossible for us to originate the program out of here.”

Limbaugh has long been hell-bent on saying hurricanes and storms like it are part of a liberal conspiracy solely aimed at furthering the discussion on climate change, but his claims about Irma in his Tuesday broadcast sent many over the edge.