Hollywood is reeling over the loss of iconic actress Debbie Reynolds, who died on Wednesday, just one day after her beloved daughter, Carrie Fisher.
Fellow actors and industry professionals have taken to social media to honor the late star and send their condolences to the Reynolds and Fisher families.
But one tribute that was beyond touching was Russ Tamblyn’s. The actor and dancer, most famous for his roles in 1958’s “Tom Thumb” and 1961’s “West Side Story,” remembered his friend through his daughter, actress Amber Tamblyn, who took to Instagram to share his anguish.
“My father is heartbroken,” Amber wrote. “Debbie was like a sister to him. He left her a message yesterday. He didn’t get to say goodbye.”
Russ, who turns 82 on Dec. 30, starred with Debbie in the 1955 movie-musical “Hit the Deck,” but the pair were more than co-stars ― they were friends in a classic age of Hollywood.
Relive their chemistry by watching this scene from “Hit the Deck.”
