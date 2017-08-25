ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Gosling And Jay-Z Will Open 'Saturday Night Live' Season 43

Can't wait for Sept. 30.

Not bad, for starters.

Ryan Gosling will guest host “Saturday Night Live” and Jay-Z will perform as the musical guest when the show opens its 43rd season on Sept. 30.

“SNL” posted the announcement Thursday on social media, using a bulletin board with thumbtacked index cards of the stars’ names.

Gosling, doing his second hosting of the show, will be promoting “Blade Runner 2049,” scheduled for release on Oct. 6. Jay-Z, making his fourth appearance as musical guest, will likely perform songs off his album “4:44.”

Jay-Z will be making his fourth appearance as musical guest on "SNL."

Due in part to Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of Donald Trump, “SNL” surged to its highest ratings in recent years last season.

Perhaps having this guy and Jay-Z to kick off the new season could be the start of another record-setter. 

CONVERSATIONS