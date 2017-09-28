Actor Ryan Gosling’s ever-serious face and thoughts are featured with the Manhattan skyline to promote his gig on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” season premiere.
In a video posted Wednesday, Gosling vowed in a mock-smoldering tone that his second go-around as guest host will give audiences more.
“You only got part of me last time,” he said. “This time, I’m going to give the world my soul.”
Cut to the “Blade Runner 2049” actor attempting to enter the building ― with a lot more resistance than he expected.
CONVERSATIONS