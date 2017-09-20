Excited Tourist Goes On Quest To Find Hidden Penises Across The U.S.

We like to think that HuffPost did its part to make phallic symbol tourism cool, but Ryan O’Flanagan still gets props for this video chronicling the structural sausage fest that is America.
An overexcited O’Flanagan, from Netflix’s true-crime spoof “American Vandal,” sees penises in sidewalk posts, skyscrapers, city names (Dickago and San Frandickso), and even in a “tree-nis” and “cock-tus.”
In this clip posted by Funny or Die, watch O’Flanagan count the schlong-like features of our great land.
