Ryan Phillippe Says He's OK In Instagram Post From Hospital Bed

Ryan Phillippe assured fans on Sunday that he was doing OK after sharing an Instagram post that showed him in the hospital with a leg injury.
The star first posted a photo of his bandaged leg to Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “not lit.” He then posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, making a thumbs-up sign and thanking fans for their concern.
Phillippe is currently starring in the horror film “Wish Upon” and the USA Network series “Shooter.” The show’s second season premiers Tuesday.
It’s unclear what injury took Phillippe to the hospital. His representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
