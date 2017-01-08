Ryan Reynolds may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical to Ryan Gosling, but he doesn’t seem to be too broken up about it. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that he received a passionate kiss from Andrew Garfield as Gosling headed to the stage to give his acceptance speech:
Wouldn’t you want to be comforted by Andrew Garfield’s lips if you just lost the Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling? Of course you would.
