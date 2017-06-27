Ryan Reynolds Says He Saved His Nephew's Life, Is Actual Superhero

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a badass on screen. He’s also one off screen.

The “Deadpool” star shared a snapshot Monday on Instagram after taking a CPR refresher course. In the caption, Reynolds revealed that he had taken a CPR class through Red Cross years ago and that his education there ended up helping him save his nephew’s life.

Um ... impressive much?

The 40-year-old actor currently has two daughters with actress wife Blake Lively, who also took the course with him.

Lively shared a shot of herself at the CPR class on her own Instagram, too:

“I can’t recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers,” Lively wrote.

“Google ‘infant CPR class near me’ and you’ll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind,” she added.