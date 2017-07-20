After rumors that Ryan Seacrest would return to host ABC’s “American Idol” reboot began swirling earlier this year, the casting has finally been confirmed.

That’s right, Seacrest, the man who basically produces everything on the E! network, co-hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and still hosts a daily morning radio show ― among other responsibilities ― will somehow find time to return to the “Idol” stage week after week. (It seems like people on Twitter were rightfully concerned that Seacrest may soon come for all our jobs.)

Kelly Ripa shared the news on “Live” Thursday morning, telling the audience, “I am happy to confirm ― I can confirm with absolute confirmation ― that Ryan Seacrest is returning [as] the host of ‘American Idol.’”

“First of all, I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a 15-year relationship and for a reason you really don’t know, you break up,” Seacrest began. “I thought, ‘Gosh, it’d be great to get back together at some point.’”

The producer also shared his excitement on Twitter, where he wrote, “Reuniting with an old flame. So excited to see u again :) [American Idol].”

Ripa was nothing but supportive of her co-host, telling him, “You make that show. You are the heart and soul.”

ABC announced in May that it would be bringing “Idol” back to TV in 2018. The singing competition formerly made its home at Fox, where it aired for 15 seasons.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Seacrest said:

It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me. I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney/ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it ― especially ‘Idol’s’ best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of ‘American Idol’ with Ryan at the helm,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement obtained by E! News.

He continued, “His talent is limitless, and I can’t think of a more appropriate person to honor the ‘Idol’ legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all.”