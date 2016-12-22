Artist Mines Google Maps For The Literal Saddest Places On Earth

Depressed Lake, California U.S #depressed A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Jul 8, 2016 at 4:37am PDT

You think your hometown is depressing? Take a little visit to California’s Depressed Lake ― then we’ll talk.

Australian artist Damien Rudd has been mining Google Maps for the literal saddest places on earth ― the lakes, rivers, roads, and mountains whose very names will bring out all your feelings of insecurity, loneliness and mortality in full force. He uploads them onto his Instagram @sadtopographies, a one-stop shop for geographic destinations even more of a tragic mess than you.

Rudd started the project after encountering Mount Hopeless in his native Australia, a spot named for its barren landscape. Understandably amused, he resolved to hunt the globe for similarly pessimistic locales. “In Australia, like the U.S. and Canada, there are many depressing place names that are connected to the dark history of early colonialism, and the mishaps of explorers and settlers,” he explained in an interview with Quartz.

If the holidays are making you blue, and you’re just dying to plan the bleakest vacation of all time, check out the most pitiful destinations on earth below.

Sad, Slovenia #sad A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Dec 13, 2016 at 3:36am PST

Murderers Creek, Murders Kill Road, Athen, New York U.S #murderers #murderskill A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Apr 26, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT

Pointless Mountain, Squamish-Lillooet, Canada #pointless A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:20am PDT

Grumpy Lane, Lake Echo, Canada #grumpy A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Mar 1, 2016 at 1:08pm PST

Why Me Lord Lane, Chester U.S #whymelord A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Feb 18, 2016 at 5:08am PST

Disappointment Lake, Idaho U.S #disappointment A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Feb 23, 2016 at 4:19am PST

Crying Lady Rock, Washington U.S #cryinglady A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Dec 12, 2015 at 1:31pm PST

Lonely Island, Ontario, Canada #lonely A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Nov 29, 2015 at 12:23pm PST

Solitude Island, Ontario Canada #solitude A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Oct 17, 2016 at 12:53am PDT