Sam Smith Announces New Music Coming 'Very, Very, Very, Very Soon'

You say we’re crazy, but we know we’re not the only ones excited that Sam Smith is finally releasing some new music.

The singer, who has been on a hiatus since 2015, sent a message to newsletter subscribers on Wednesday (and later to all fans via social media) saying that he’s poured his “heart and soul” into his new album and is “scared and excited” for everyone to hear it.

“Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you,” the message reads.

“The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon.”

Smith quipped that he needed “to kiss some more boys so I can write some songs” in a 2015 appearance on “Ellen” prior to his hiatus, adding that he’d been working for “three years nonstop” and that it was time for him “to just go home and just live my life and be a 23-year-old.”

Fans are wildly excited about the comeback:

"The wait is nearly over" I can't wait for this, it's going to be amazing! @samsmithworld 🙌🏻❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/T5Jpn87JL4 — Katie✨ (@Katieeb2000) August 30, 2017

AFTER 4939373010338839220 YEARS (or something like that) OF WAITING WE'RE FINALLY GONNA HEAR NEW SHIT. @SAMSMITHWORLD FINALLY — a b b y (@samlovesausage) August 30, 2017

🎶🔜 I'm just a little E X C I T E D @samsmithworld 🎤 pic.twitter.com/IAQ0910zAj — Vickie (@vsinclair522) August 30, 2017

Best e-mail ever! I'm wondering what 4 very's in front of soon means @samsmithworld. It's got to mean something's dropping PDQ! Ready! ⚓️❤️🍾 — Heather K ⚓️ (@CrownofHeather) August 30, 2017

Smith’s debut album, “In the Lonely Hour,” was a massive success, along with his Oscar-winning James Bond theme, “Writing’s on the Wall,” composed for the film “Spectre.” So we’re sure whatever he’s got coming is going to be incredible.