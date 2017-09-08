Sam Smith Is Back With Another Heartbreak Anthem

It’s been far too long.

Sam Smith released a new single, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” on Friday. After apparently taking his own lyrics too close to heart, this is the first taste of an album from the singer since 2014′s “In the Lonely Hour.”

True to form, the tune recalls a dysfunctional romance, and Smith’s voice is joined by a gospel choir as the song builds.

“But every time you hurt me the less that I cry / And every time you leave me the quicker these tears dry / And every time you walk out the less I love you / Baby, we don’t stand a chance / It’s sad but it’s true,” he sings.

“This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.” In honor of the release, the singer is set to perform a small handful of shows in Los Angeles, New York, Berlin and London in the coming weeks, although venues have not yet been announced.

Since announcing last week that he planned to release new music “very very very very soon,” Smith has been teasing the single over social media. On Thursday, he shared a behind-the-scenes look at its recording:

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

“Too Good at Goodbyes” is the first new music Smith has released since his 2015 “Spectre” theme, “Writing’s on the Wall.” His smash-hit 2014 debut album sold 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide, according to Capitol Records, and earned him four Grammy awards.

But the singer needed a break ― to “kiss more boys,” he joked with Ellen DeGeneres in a 2015 appearance on her talk show.

There’s no official release date for the new album, but Smith said Friday he’ll release two versions ― one with 10 tracks and one with 14 ― by Christmas.

All in all, he seems pretty excited about it: