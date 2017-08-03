Samantha Bee Skewers Kris Kobach With Cutting Parody Musical

Samantha Bee turned to music to blast President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal.”

Bee enlisted the help of “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz for a spoof “Music Man” number, in which the cast took aim at Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

As the commission’s vice chair, Kobach has demanded sensitive details about American voters. But it was his earlier career as a lawyer fighting against illegal immigration that served as the focus of the parody performance.