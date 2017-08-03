COMEDY
08/03/2017 03:51 am ET

Samantha Bee Skewers Kris Kobach With Cutting Parody Musical

A certain "Hamilton" star even gave her a helping hand.

By Lee Moran

Samantha Bee turned to music to blast President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal.”

Bee enlisted the help of “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz for a spoof “Music Man” number, in which the cast took aim at Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

As the commission’s vice chair, Kobach has demanded sensitive details about American voters. But it was his earlier career as a lawyer fighting against illegal immigration that served as the focus of the parody performance.

Check out the full segment above.

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Samantha Bee Kris Kobach Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Illegal Immigration
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Samantha Bee Skewers Kris Kobach With Cutting Parody Musical

CONVERSATIONS