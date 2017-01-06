WOMEN

Samantha Bee Tweets Amazing One-Liner About Her Abortion Coverage

She keeps bringing it.

A report shows that "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" had more extensive abortion coverage in 2016 than major networks' nightly news programs.

When Samantha Bee learned that a recent report had determined her political satire show covered abortion rights more than network news did, she responded as only she could. 

Media Matters found that during the first 11 months of 2016, the weekly “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” devoted more than twice as much time to the subject as the major networks’ nightly news programs.

And here’s Bee hilariously retweeting the chart on Thursday. 

