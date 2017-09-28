San Francisco's Hotel Vitale to raise money for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

San Francisco has long been at the forefront of philanthropy and supporting worthy causes.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and San Francisco businesses are lending their support.

While breast cancer is not preventable, there are ways to protect overall health and assess personal breast cancer risk.

Many hotels and restaurants are donating proceeds throughout October to breast cancer awareness.

One property seeking to make a difference is Hotel Vitale. The stellar hotel's on-site Americano Restaurant & Bar serves local and seasonal bites and hand-crafted elixirs.

Located in the cities Embarcadero boardwalk with panoramic views of the Bay Bridge, San Francisco Bay, and Treasure Island, the hotel will donate 10% of the proceeds for every Charmed Melon cocktail purchased to support breast cancer research.

Americano and Hotel Vitale are consistently demonstrating their support for non-profit organizations in the Bay Area and beyond.

The Charmed Melon cocktail ($13) consists of Stolichnaya vodka, watermelon, basil, and cherry bitters – a refreshing way to help a great cause. Charity funds raised from the month-long campaign dubbed “Pinktober,” will benefit the Young Survival Coalition (YSC), the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women diagnosed with breast cancer.

YSC offers resources, connections, and outreach, so women feel supported, empowered and hopeful.

Help honor brave women at every step of the breast cancer journey by sharing the story of how you or someone you love has been affected by breast cancer.