07/11/2017

San Miguel De Allende Is 'Travel + Leisure' Magazine's Top City Of 2017

This stunner is closer than you think.

Suzy Strutner

Short-haul travelers, rejoice: the top city in the world, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, is just south of the border. 

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico snagged the number-one spot on the mag’s annual list. The 2017 rankings were determined by survey results from readers who rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping scenes and overall value. 

With history and greenery galore, San Miguel sure is gorgeous.

ferrantraite via Getty Images
San Miguel's main plaza is known as El Jardín, or The Garden.
©fitopardo.com via Getty Images
The Sanctuary of Atotonilco in a UNESCO World Heritage site, along with the city of San Miguel itself
Jeremy Woodhouse via Getty Images
Colorful flags decorate the streets in San Miguel. 

Mexico has been having a moment lately in the travel community: Two of the country’s other cities, Tijuana and Puerto Escondido, landed on the New York Times’s list of top places to visit this year. 

San Miguel is a mesmerizing mashup of cobblestone streets, leafy courtyards and eclectic corner stores, with food markets and historic churches in between. Travel bloggers recommend renting a house when you visit for a full taste of local life; American retirees have been known to flock there for permanent stays. Days in San Miguel might include visits to the buzzy main plaza or Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel church, followed by an authentic Mexican meal

A post shared by EDWARD (@edward8bird) on

Maria Swärd via Getty Images
Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel is more than 300 years old. 

The recommended way to get to San Miguel is flying into Del Bajío Airport and taking a 90-minute shuttle ride into the city. The best time to visit is November through April because rains are minimal, according to USA Today.

See you there! 

Suzy Strutner Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Travel And Tourism San Miguel Misión San Miguel Arcángel De La Frontera Travel + Leisure San Miguel De Allende
