Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Stephen Miller Put CNN's Jim Acosta 'In His Place'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised one of President Donald Trump’s top aides for his testy exchanges with reporters earlier Wednesday.

Sanders appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday night to discuss what Hannity described as the media’s “abusively biased” and “fake” coverage of the Trump White House.

He replayed clips of White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller attempting to justify the president’s push for a bill to restrict legal immigration.

Many saw Miller avoiding substantive questions, hurling insults and downplaying the significance of the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty. But Hannity and Sanders celebrated his performance as praiseworthy.

Hannity complimented Miller for arguing with reporters, particularly CNN’s Jim Acosta. Sanders agreed and said that CNN probably wouldn’t show Miller putting Acosta “in his place.” CNN did show a video of the exchange.