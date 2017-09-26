'Saturday Night Live' Announces New Cast Members

Drumroll, please.

“Saturday Night Live” announced its newest cast members on Tuesday, and, well, we won’t keep you waiting. They are Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner and Luke Null.

The three additions to the show will replace departees Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata. According to Vulture, the rest of the “SNL” crew is returning for Season 43, which premieres on NBC this Saturday. They’ll be joined by new writers Sam Jay, Gary Richardson, Erik Marino, Andrew Dismukes, Steven Castillo, Claire Friedman and Nimesh Patel.

You might know Second City alum Chris Redd from the Andy Samberg-led mockumentary “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” in which he played Hunter the Hungry, or from his roles in “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later” and the Judd Apatow-Netflix project, “Love.”

Heidi Gardner hails from the Groundlings’ Main Company, and recently appeared in and wrote for the animated Crackle series “Supermansion.” (Watch out for her in the 2018 film “Life of the Party,” starring Melissa McCarthy.)

Finally, Luke Null heads to “SNL” from improv theater iO Chicago.

The new hires were reportedly solidified over Emmys weekend, Deadline reports, when “SNL” earned an impressive nine awards, including a statue for Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression.