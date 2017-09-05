Savoring the Feast of "David and the Philistine Woman"

Anyone who ever had a Jewish mother knows that food holds a special significance in Jewish life. And I don’t just mean chicken soup as a remedy for a sore throat or an aching soul. In Judaism, we use food not only to celebrate our holidays, but also to capture their meaning. On Rosh Hashanah, we eat apples and honey to savor the sweetness of the New Year. On Hanukah, we eat potato latkes cooked in oil, to commemorate the oil that miraculously kept the lamp burning in the temple in Jerusalem. And on Passover, we eat matzo to relive the moment when the Israelite slaves escaped from Egypt so quickly that they could not wait for their bread to rise. On Passover, we bite into a matzo and taste freedom.

When I wrote David and the Philistine Woman, a historical novel set in the time of David and Goliath, I wanted to literally capture the flavor of those distant times. Not just the foods of the Israelites, but also the foods of their mortal enemies, the Philistines. And who, among the Philistines, had the most ravenous appetite of all? On page 107, I wrote: “Goliath wedged his greasy thumb into the jaws of a roast pig large enough to feed six men, and tore it in half. Hot juices spurted, dripping from his fingers, staining his pristine ceremonial robe. Hunched over the banquet table, he stuffed his mouth with both hands, noisily chewing the meat and bones.

For the gluttonous Goliath in my novel, food is merely something to stuff in his belly. But I wanted to show that for David, tasting unfamiliar foods was part of his journey of discovery. In one chapter, after the music of David’s lyre rids King Saul of his demons, Saul invites him to feast in his chambers. The inexperienced young shepherd finds himself plunged into a realm of exotic foods and flavors beyond his imagining:

​ “He dined alone with Saul in his royal chamber, which was illuminated with beeswax candles. Accustomed to the weak glow of oil lamps, David was dazzled by their radiance. Tobiah, the king’s advisor, directed a procession of servants bearing platters with delicacies unknown to David, luxuries too costly to be sold to common people in the market in Gibeah: roasted quail and venison; walnuts glazed with date honey; bowls of quince and carob with sweetened fig cakes. For him, tasting this food was like hearing bold new harmonies played on his lyre for the first time. The flavors were sharper, sweeter, spicier than any he knew. They vary as sunsets vary, he thought, no two alike, each leaving its own afterglow.” (page 47)