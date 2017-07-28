Scaramucci Had Talks With Kremlin-Backed Firm During Campaign

By Paul Iorio

Independent research by this reporter has revealed that Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House Communications Director, had talks with a Kremlin-backed business during the 2016 presidential election campaign and again in January 2017. This information has not surfaced in the wake of the investigation by Robert Mueller into ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, but was reported in a story by BloombergPolitics, citing Tass, on January 17, 2017.

While Scaramucci was still a Trump campaign operative, he admits in the article to having met with Kirill Dmitriev, "the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a $10 billion state-run investment vehicle" to set up a "business delegation."

In January, Scaramucci "discussed possible joint investments" with Dmitriev in a meeting in Davos.

Here is a link to the Bloomberg article that has been surprisingly unnoticed during this period of official investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.