The Internet Explodes Over The New Yorker's Bombshell Scaramucci Interview

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza published a jaw-dropping interview on Thursday with Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, and Twitter absolutely ate it up.
Throughout the extensive interview, Scaramucci used a massive amount of obscenities while discussing White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. The conversation between the two happened after Lizza tweeted that he’d learned from an unnamed source that President Donald Trump would be dining with Scaramucci, former Fox News host Bill Shine and Fox host Sean Hannity. Scaramucci demanded Lizza tell him who revealed information about the dinner.
“I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it,” Scaramucci said, according to the article.
When Lizza insisted he would not reveal his source, Scaramucci went, to put it mildly, off the rails. He threatened to fire his entire communications staff, called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” and suggested that Steve Bannon is self-serving to the point of fellating himself.
The New Yorker even created quote cards featuring some highlights. For instance:
For Scaramucci’s part, he responded to the article by tweeting that he sometimes uses “colorful language” and will “not give up the passionate fight for [Donald Trump’s] agenda.”
We’ve rounded up some of the best tweets about the whole ordeal, which you can read in full here.
Please enjoy the fruits of Twitter’s hilarious labor:
If the article suggests nothing else, it’s that the most destructive force facing this administration is the administration themselves.
