The Internet Explodes Over The New Yorker's Bombshell Scaramucci Interview

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza published a jaw-dropping interview on Thursday with Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, and Twitter absolutely ate it up.

Throughout the extensive interview, Scaramucci used a massive amount of obscenities while discussing White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. The conversation between the two happened after Lizza tweeted that he’d learned from an unnamed source that President Donald Trump would be dining with Scaramucci, former Fox News host Bill Shine and Fox host Sean Hannity. Scaramucci demanded Lizza tell him who revealed information about the dinner.

“I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it,” Scaramucci said, according to the article.

When Lizza insisted he would not reveal his source, Scaramucci went, to put it mildly, off the rails. He threatened to fire his entire communications staff, called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” and suggested that Steve Bannon is self-serving to the point of fellating himself.

The New Yorker even created quote cards featuring some highlights. For instance:

Scaramucci also told @RyanLizza that, unlike other senior officials, he had no interest in media attention: https://t.co/gXOwqDdR5C pic.twitter.com/DynPX9CGdn — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 27, 2017

For Scaramucci’s part, he responded to the article by tweeting that he sometimes uses “colorful language” and will “not give up the passionate fight for [Donald Trump’s] agenda.”

We’ve rounded up some of the best tweets about the whole ordeal, which you can read in full here.

Please enjoy the fruits of Twitter’s hilarious labor:

also I think this is cyber pic.twitter.com/N5yiTRX4xv — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 27, 2017

But what if this move became known as The Bannon though pic.twitter.com/nrGklPCTJ3 — Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) July 27, 2017

This is the day Washington became America’s capital. — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 27, 2017

nobody write the mooch Broadway musical - "smooth." im doing it. the rights are mine. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 27, 2017

Not a fan of this Sopranos reboot https://t.co/bQyBQ7Rzbx — Mo Ryan (@moryan) July 27, 2017

Today is the day that Scaramucci truly became communications director. — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) July 27, 2017

A battle between a square dude named Reince and a rebel dude called The Mooch sounds like a musical with a Billy Joel inspired soundtrack. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) July 27, 2017

THE MOOCH IS LOOSE AND I LOVE IT — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) July 27, 2017

"I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock." pic.twitter.com/87itHG8myZ — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 27, 2017

When you simply must speak to Ryan Lizza pic.twitter.com/RMDaUaiuBz — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci sitting up in his office right now: pic.twitter.com/kQyIdhycka — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 27, 2017

me when someone asks if I got late night food after going out pic.twitter.com/4dw6uozJTO — Jon Savitt (@savittj) July 27, 2017

Mr. Scaramucci, what is the President's position on--



SO I SAYS TO PRIEBUS IF YOU'RE GONNA ACT LIKE A RAT YOU'RE GONNA DO COCAINE OFF A RAT — Kibblesmith ⚔️ (@kibblesmith) July 27, 2017

im anthony freakin scaramucci im not steve bannon im not tryna suck my own cock ova here ayy fuhgeddaboutit badabing badaboom sbarros pizza — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) July 27, 2017

Well it can't get weirder than this.



NARRATOR: It got much weirder than this. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 27, 2017

scaramucci should do the next boy scouts address — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) July 27, 2017

scaramucci: "i'm not trying to suck my own cock"

me: pic.twitter.com/V1e7ZWslNo — aaron (@aaronmedwards) July 27, 2017

“This is the true story…" pic.twitter.com/RJ3sOJx6VG — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) July 27, 2017