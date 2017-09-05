School of Rock Star Jenn Gambatese Shines A Spotlight On Rodgers and Hammerstein

It’s understandable that talent titan Jenn Gambatese cannot get enough musical theater in her life. She first appeared on stage as one of the whitewashers in Tom Sawyer during the summer of her fourth grade at Cleveland’s Willoughby Fine Arts Center. She has been performing ever since.

Making her Broadway debut in Footloose in 1998, many more Broadway shows followed (Hairspray, A Year With Frog and Toad, All Shook Up, Tarzan and with a return to her Mark Twain roots, Is He Dead?). She even crisscrossed the country playing Glinda in the national tour of Wicked. These days Gambatese is hitting the high notes as no nonsense principal Rosalie Mullins in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s A plus musical, School of Rock.

Earlier this year the actress, singer, wife and mom to two daughters released her first solo album “Jenn Gambatese: Cockeyed Optimist,” which celebrates her extreme love for the legendary Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Singing gorgeous classics like “Do - Re - Mi,” “Mr. Snow” Some Enchanted Evening,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Something Wonderful” and other stunners is reason to celebrate, especially with an uber creative magazine story. Inspired by the album she stuns in a new fashion spread in the September Style Issue of W42ST Magazine. The publication, a highly collectable print and digital magazine, highlights the people, places and happenings of Hell's Kitchen. With ravishing photos by Julio Gaggia, and creative direction by Sam Ratelle, take a look!

Photo by Julia Gaggia/Creative Direction Sam Ratelle Jenn Gambatese in the September Style Issue of W42ST Magazine

Photo by Julia Gaggia/Creative Direction Sam Ratelle

Photo by Julia Gaggia/Creative Direction Sam Ratelle