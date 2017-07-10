Scott Walker, governor of Wisconsin and hopeful grill master, has done it again.

He’s gone and upset the world with his choice of food and drink. First, it was the way he grilled his kebabs. And now, it’s his choice of beer.

In response to a piece by Wired called “Nothing Bums Me Out Like Scott Walker’s Instagram Feed,” Walker tweeted this:

For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer? pic.twitter.com/0McVhygIUe — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 6, 2017

One can assume he was none-too-pleased with the attack on his brown-bag lunches (which he often shares photos of on social media), but he attempted to take the higher road. Walker had no idea what a mistake that would be. Beer lovers across Twitter erupted over his choice of pilsner:

Did you have one in mind, or were you referring to that canned water you have a picture of in this tweet? — Josh Taylor (@jscotttaylor81) July 6, 2017

Not if they're all Miller Lite, you can keep those — derek davison (@dwdavison9318) July 7, 2017

The water in that lake probably has more flavor than that bullshit beer. — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) July 7, 2017

First, he calls Chicago deep dish "pizza," now he calls *this* "beer"? Have you no sense of decency, sir? — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 6, 2017

They don't make ham-flavored beer? — Wait what (@MaryHartmanx2) July 6, 2017

Folks were also upset that Walker didn’t choose to support the beloved Wisconsin-based New Glarus Brewing, or one of the many other independent brewers.

You live in a state responsible for @newglarusbeer and you still drink Miller Lite? — d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) July 6, 2017

You are from a state with some of the greatest independent breweries in the world, and you offer me this? Delete your account. — Mark Rechtin (@MarkRechtin) July 6, 2017

And then, this...

Scott...I have bad news pic.twitter.com/kJMUKGJU0n — Lib Crusher (@lib_crusher) July 6, 2017

Considering that Walker put a law into effect to crush unions, this is more than just a little ironic. Turns out even governors should read the fine print.

The liberal media has not yet officially responded to Walker’s invitation, but in the meantime he upped his offering to something all Wisconsinites can be proud of: cheese curds.

How about some cheese curds with your beer? pic.twitter.com/gYqlhuF2ld — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 7, 2017