Michelin-Starred Chef Reveals A Surprising Secret To His Scrambled Eggs

Chef Daniel Patterson is promoting a new cookbook, “The Art of Flavor,” which has resurfaced his signature recipe for cooking scrambled eggs in boiling water, not a pan. Patterson’s trick involves pouring already-beaten eggs into a whirlpool of hot water as if you were poaching them (see the video above for a how-to).

Vimeo/Food52 Mmm, scramble-y.

We imagine this quick 20-second process may not result in creamy scrambled eggs like Gordon Ramsay’s four-minute method. While Patterson’s eggs are photo-worthy, the resulting eggs do look a bit dry in the video.