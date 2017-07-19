Sean Hannity Attacks 'Pampered, Overpaid, Spoiled' GOP For 'Epic Failure'

Sean Hannity issued a scathing attack Tuesday night on Congressional Republicans for failing once again to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. And he called for GOP members to “step up and get the job done or get out of Washington.”

The Fox News host railed against Republicans in Congress for blowing their big chance, calling members of the Senate “pampered, overpaid and spoiled” for work perks that include taxpayer-subsidized haircuts.

“I, and so many of us in the country, we have run out of patience with you,” Hannity said. “You are the do-nothing GOP lawmakers. And up to now ― and to be very very honest, and it’s really sad ― you’re pretty useless. And all you have now is excuses and broken promises.”

Hannity then suggested Senate Republicans put themselves in a room with no air conditioning and “use fans like our Founding Fathers and framers did.”

He said they should order fast food like KFC or Wendy’s and not leave until they have a bill. Hannity pledged to send beer and soft drinks.

“This is beyond pathetic,” he added.